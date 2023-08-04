Demonte Colony 2 First-look release: अरुलनिथि-स्टारर डेमोंटे कॉलोनी 2 का फर्स्ट-लुक रिलीज़

Demonte Colony 2 First-look release: अजय ज्ञानमुथु द्वारा लिखित और निर्देशित, डेमोंटे कॉलोनी 2 डेमोंटे कॉलोनी (2015) की अगली कड़ी है। डेमोंटे कॉलोनी 2 में अरुलनिथि, प्रिया भवानी शंकर और मुथुकुमार सहित अन्य सितारे हैं। फिल्म के निर्माता ने फर्स्ट लुक जारी किया है, जिसमें अरुलनिथि को अंधेरे से भरे श्मशान में देखा जा सकता है।

अरुलनिथि ने ट्वीट किया, “अंधेरे में आपका स्वागत है! पेश है #DemonteColony2 की पहली झलक, एक धमाकेदार हॉरर थ्रिलर जो जल्द ही सिनेमाघरों में आने वाली है।

Welcome to the Darkness!

Presenting the first look of #DemonteColony2 a Pulse-pounding horror thriller on the way to cinemas soon.#VengeanceOfTheUnholy#DarknessWillRule#2023WillBeDark

@btguniversalofficial @bobbyvinodb @ajaygnanamuthu @arulnithi_tamilarasu… pic.twitter.com/xI2N8hJb44

