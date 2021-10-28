Jammu-Kashmir : डोडा में मिनी बस खाई में गिरी, आठ लोगों की मौत, पीएम मोदी ने जताया शोक

जम्मू कश्मीर (Jammu and Kashmir) में ठथरी से डोडा (Doda)जा रही मिनी बस के खाई में गिरने से 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि हादसे में कई लोग घायल हुए हैं। एडिशनल एसपी डोडा (Additional SP Doda) ने बताया कि राहत बचाव अभियान जारी (Relief Rescue Operation Continues) है।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई मौतों पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएमएनआरएफ की ओर से दो-दो लाख लोगों की जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों को दिए जाएंगे। वहीं, घायलों को 50,000 रुपये दिए जाने का ऐलान किया है।
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 28, 2021
केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा में ठथरी के पास एक सड़क दुर्घटना में 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। सिंह ने कहा कि अभी-अभी डीसी डोडा विकास शर्मा से बात किया है। घायलों को जीएमसी डोडा ले जाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि आगे जो भी सहायता की आवश्यकता होगी वह उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।
Learnt about tragic road accident near Thatri,#Doda. Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Sh Vikas Sharma.Injured being shifted to GMC Doda.Whatever further assistance required will be provided.Meanwhile,my sincere condolence to the bereaved families of 8 persons who lost their lives.
— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 28, 2021