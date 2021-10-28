  1. हिन्दी समाचार
  3. Jammu-Kashmir : डोडा में मिनी बस खाई में गिरी, आठ लोगों की मौत, पीएम मोदी ने जताया शोक

जम्मू कश्मीर (Jammu and Kashmir) में ठथरी से डोडा (Doda)जा रही मिनी बस के खाई में गिरने से 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि हादसे में कई लोग घायल हुए हैं। एडिशनल एसपी डोडा (Additional SP Doda) ने बताया कि राहत बचाव अभियान जारी (Relief Rescue Operation Continues) है।

By संतोष सिंह 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई मौतों पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएमएनआरएफ की ओर से दो-दो लाख लोगों की जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों को दिए जाएंगे। वहीं, घायलों को 50,000 रुपये दिए जाने का ऐलान किया है।

केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा में ठथरी के पास एक सड़क दुर्घटना में 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। सिंह ने कहा कि अभी-अभी डीसी डोडा विकास शर्मा से बात किया है। घायलों को जीएमसी डोडा ले जाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि आगे जो भी सहायता की आवश्यकता होगी वह उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

 

