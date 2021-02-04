  1. हिन्दी समाचार
By शिव मौर्या 
Updated Date

नई दिल्ली। नए कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है। किसानों के आंदोलन के करीब 70 दिन हो गए हैं। सरकार और किसान संगठनों के बीच कई दौरे की बातचीत के बाद भी इसका हल नहीं निकल सका है। लिहाजा, किसानों का आंदोलन गापुर, टिकरी और सिंघु बॉर्डर पर जारी है।

कुछ लोग इसे आपस के बीच का मामला बता कर बातचीत से सुलझाने का सुझाव दे रहे हैं। इस बीच इंटरनेशनल पाप स्टार रिहाना ने भी ट्वीट कर कहा था कि हम किसानों की बात क्यों नहीं कर रहे है।

रिहाना के ट्वीट के बाद विराट कोहली ने कहा कि इस मतभेद के समय में हम सब साथ जुड़े रहें। किसान हमारे देश का अभिन्न हिस्सा है। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि इस मुद्दे पर दोनो दलों की सहमति से कोई न कोई हल जरूर निकल आएगा। जिससे शांति आयेगी और हम एक साथ आगे बढ़ेंगे।

आजिंक्य रहाणे ने भी ट्वीट कर कहा है कि ऐसे कोई भी मुद्दा नहीं है जिसका हल नहीं निकाला जा सकता। अगर हम एक साथ खड़े रहें तो हम अपने अंदरुनी मसलों को सुलझा लेंगे। इस दौरान सचिन तेंदुलकर, अनिल कुंबले, सुरेश रैना और प्रज्ञान ओझा ने भी किसानों के मुद्दे पर अपनी राय रखी है।

बता दें कि, कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों ने गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली थी। इस रैली में उपद्रवियों ने जमकर बवाल किया था, जिसमें करीब 400 पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए थे। यही नहीं लाल किले पर कुछ लोगों ने धर्मिक झंडा भी फहरा दिया था, जिसके बाद कई सवाल उठने लगे थे।

 

