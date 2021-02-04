नई दिल्ली। नए कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है। किसानों के आंदोलन के करीब 70 दिन हो गए हैं। सरकार और किसान संगठनों के बीच कई दौरे की बातचीत के बाद भी इसका हल नहीं निकल सका है। लिहाजा, किसानों का आंदोलन गापुर, टिकरी और सिंघु बॉर्डर पर जारी है।

कुछ लोग इसे आपस के बीच का मामला बता कर बातचीत से सुलझाने का सुझाव दे रहे हैं। इस बीच इंटरनेशनल पाप स्टार रिहाना ने भी ट्वीट कर कहा था कि हम किसानों की बात क्यों नहीं कर रहे है।

रिहाना के ट्वीट के बाद विराट कोहली ने कहा कि इस मतभेद के समय में हम सब साथ जुड़े रहें। किसान हमारे देश का अभिन्न हिस्सा है। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि इस मुद्दे पर दोनो दलों की सहमति से कोई न कोई हल जरूर निकल आएगा। जिससे शांति आयेगी और हम एक साथ आगे बढ़ेंगे।

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

आजिंक्य रहाणे ने भी ट्वीट कर कहा है कि ऐसे कोई भी मुद्दा नहीं है जिसका हल नहीं निकाला जा सकता। अगर हम एक साथ खड़े रहें तो हम अपने अंदरुनी मसलों को सुलझा लेंगे। इस दौरान सचिन तेंदुलकर, अनिल कुंबले, सुरेश रैना और प्रज्ञान ओझा ने भी किसानों के मुद्दे पर अपनी राय रखी है।

There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) February 3, 2021

We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021

बता दें कि, कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों ने गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली थी। इस रैली में उपद्रवियों ने जमकर बवाल किया था, जिसमें करीब 400 पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए थे। यही नहीं लाल किले पर कुछ लोगों ने धर्मिक झंडा भी फहरा दिया था, जिसके बाद कई सवाल उठने लगे थे।