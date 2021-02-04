नई दिल्ली। नए कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है। किसानों के आंदोलन के करीब 70 दिन हो गए हैं। सरकार और किसान संगठनों के बीच कई दौरे की बातचीत के बाद भी इसका हल नहीं निकल सका है। लिहाजा, किसानों का आंदोलन गापुर, टिकरी और सिंघु बॉर्डर पर जारी है।
कुछ लोग इसे आपस के बीच का मामला बता कर बातचीत से सुलझाने का सुझाव दे रहे हैं। इस बीच इंटरनेशनल पाप स्टार रिहाना ने भी ट्वीट कर कहा था कि हम किसानों की बात क्यों नहीं कर रहे है।
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S
— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
रिहाना के ट्वीट के बाद विराट कोहली ने कहा कि इस मतभेद के समय में हम सब साथ जुड़े रहें। किसान हमारे देश का अभिन्न हिस्सा है। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि इस मुद्दे पर दोनो दलों की सहमति से कोई न कोई हल जरूर निकल आएगा। जिससे शांति आयेगी और हम एक साथ आगे बढ़ेंगे।
Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021
आजिंक्य रहाणे ने भी ट्वीट कर कहा है कि ऐसे कोई भी मुद्दा नहीं है जिसका हल नहीं निकाला जा सकता। अगर हम एक साथ खड़े रहें तो हम अपने अंदरुनी मसलों को सुलझा लेंगे। इस दौरान सचिन तेंदुलकर, अनिल कुंबले, सुरेश रैना और प्रज्ञान ओझा ने भी किसानों के मुद्दे पर अपनी राय रखी है।
There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) February 3, 2021
India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.
Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda
पढ़ें :- क्वारंटीन के समय का सदुपयोग कर रहे कोहली, वर्कआउट की वीडियो इंस्टा पर की पोस्ट
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021
We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021
As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2021
पढ़ें :- मोंटी पनेसर के कहा-अगामी सीरीज में भारत के ये खिलाड़ी निभा सकते है महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका
बता दें कि, कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों ने गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली थी। इस रैली में उपद्रवियों ने जमकर बवाल किया था, जिसमें करीब 400 पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए थे। यही नहीं लाल किले पर कुछ लोगों ने धर्मिक झंडा भी फहरा दिया था, जिसके बाद कई सवाल उठने लगे थे।