Lata Mangeshkar के निधन से अक्षय-अनिल, अजय समेत कई दिग्गजों को लगा गहरा सदमा, दी श्रद्धांजलि

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर (Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar) का आज 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar ) को कोरोना और निमोनिया की शिकायत थी। जिसके बाद उन्हें 8 जनवरी की देर रात मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां उन्होंने अंतिम सांसें लीं।

आपको बता दें, लता दीदी के निधन पर पूरा देश दुखी है। ऐसे में गीतकार अक्षय कुमार, अनिल कपूर, अजय देवगन मधुर भंडारकर, ए आर रहमान, तरण आदर्श, स्वानंद किरकिरे समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर कर लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

अक्षय कुमार

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, “मेरी आवाज ही पहचान है, गर याद रहे… और ऐसी आवाज को कोई कैसे भूल सकता है। लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ, मेरी संवेदना और प्रार्थना। ओम शांति।”

अजय देवगन

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

अनिल कपूर

मधुर भंडारकर

Deeply saddened by demise of @mangeshkarlata didi she has been a mother figure to me over the years, use to call her every fortnight & have conversations. It's a personal loss for me. Her presence will be immensely missed in my life. Love you Didi.❤️❤️#OmShanti 🙏#VoiceofIndia pic.twitter.com/EDepT6229e — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 6, 2022

ए आर रहमान

गीतकार स्वानंद किरकिरे

सरस्वती पूजा के अगले ही दिन खुद सरस्वती विदा हुई। संगीत की महानता को आसान बना हर घर घर पहुँचाने वाली लता जी ,हम आपके आजन्म ऋणी रहेंगे और आप से प्रेम करते रहेंगे । आप का गाया एक गीत ताल सुर नाद का एक एक गुरुकुल है. हम सीखते रहेंगे आपको सुनते गुनते रहेंग़े 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/wmLDM4tlkj — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) February 6, 2022

ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श

रणवीर सिंह

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

नेहा कक्कड़

कारण जौहर