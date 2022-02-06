Lata Mangeshkar के निधन से अक्षय-अनिल, अजय समेत कई दिग्गजों को लगा गहरा सदमा, दी श्रद्धांजलि

  1. हिन्दी समाचार
स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर (Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar) का आज 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar ) को कोरोना और निमोनिया की शिकायत थी। जिसके बाद उन्हें 8 जनवरी की देर रात मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां उन्होंने अंतिम सांसें लीं।

By आराधना शर्मा 
Updated Date

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर (Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar) का आज 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar ) को कोरोना और निमोनिया की शिकायत थी। जिसके बाद उन्हें 8 जनवरी की देर रात मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां उन्होंने अंतिम सांसें लीं।

आपको बता दें, लता दीदी के निधन पर पूरा देश दुखी है। ऐसे में गीतकार अक्षय कुमार, अनिल कपूर, अजय देवगन मधुर भंडारकर, ए आर रहमान, तरण आदर्श, स्वानंद किरकिरे समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर कर लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

अक्षय कुमार

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, “मेरी आवाज ही पहचान है, गर याद रहे… और ऐसी आवाज को कोई कैसे भूल सकता है। लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ, मेरी संवेदना और प्रार्थना। ओम शांति।”

अजय देवगन 

अनिल कपू

मधुर भंडारकर 

ए आर रहमान

गीतकार स्वानंद किरकिरे

ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श

रणवीर सिंह 

 

नेहा कक्कड़

 

कारण जौहर 

 

