  1. हिन्दी समाचार
  2. देश
  3. Padma Award 2023: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने 106 हस्तियों को दिया पद्म पुरस्कार, कुमार मंगलम बिड़ला को पद्मभूषण

Padma Award 2023: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने 106 हस्तियों को दिया पद्म पुरस्कार, कुमार मंगलम बिड़ला को पद्मभूषण

राष्ट्रपति भवन में राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने आज 106 लोगों को पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया। इन पद्म पुरस्कारों में से छह पद्म विभूषण, नौ पद्म भूषण और 91 पद्म श्री हैं। पुरस्कार पाने वालों में 19 महिलाएं हैं। राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने सबसे पहले आर्किटेक्ट बालकृष्ण दोषी को सम्मानित किया। उनकी बेटी ने यह सम्मान ग्रहण किया।

By शिव मौर्या 
Updated Date

नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रपति भवन में राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने आज 106 लोगों को पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया। इन पद्म पुरस्कारों में से छह पद्म विभूषण, नौ पद्म भूषण और 91 पद्म श्री हैं। पुरस्कार पाने वालों में 19 महिलाएं हैं। राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने सबसे पहले आर्किटेक्ट बालकृष्ण दोषी को सम्मानित किया। उनकी बेटी ने यह सम्मान ग्रहण किया।

पढ़ें :- मुस्लिम से ब्राम्हण बने जितेंद्र त्यागी उर्फ़ वसीम रिजवी ने राष्ट्रपति से मांगी इच्छा मृत्यु, दिया ये बड़ा बयान

इसके साथ ही आदित्य बिड़ला समूह के अध्यक्ष कुमार मंगलम बिड़ला ने राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू से पद्म भूषण प्राप्त किया। वे अपने परिवार में पद्म पुरस्कार पाने वाले चौथे व्यक्ति हैं। उनसे पहले मां राजश्री, दादा बसंत कुमार बिड़ला को पद्म भूषण और परदादा घनश्याम दास बिड़ला को पद्म विभूषण पुरस्कार मिल चुके हैं।

पढ़ें :- UP Global Investors Summit 2023: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू बोलीं-यूपी में देश का ग्रोथ इंजन बनने की है पूरी क्षमता

इसके साथ ही पडंवानी लोक गायिका उषा बारले को राष्ट्रपति मुर्मू ने पद्म श्री से सम्मानित किया। उनका नाम जब अनाउंस किया गया तो वे पीएम मोदी के सामने घुटनों के बल बैठ गईं। फिर उन्हें प्रणाम किया। इसके साथ ही चुनारा समुदाय के सातवीं पीढ़ी के कलमकारी कलाकार भानुभाई चुनीलाल चितारा, जिन्होंने माता नी पछेड़ी पेंटिंग की 400 साल पुरानी कला को जीवित रखा है, उन्हें पद्म श्री से सम्मानित किया। साथ ही इंडीजेनस पीपुल्स फ्रंट ऑफ त्रिपुरा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र चंद्र देबबर्मा को (मरणोपरांत) राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने पद्म श्री से सम्मानित किया।

 

पढ़ें :- लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय कुलपति पर लूटा ने लगाया गंभीर आरोप, राष्ट्रपति के हाथों पुरस्कार दिलाने के लिए आनन-फानन में बदली सूची

इन टॉपिक्स पर और पढ़ें:
Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक, यूट्यूब और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

संबंधित खबरें

Padma Award 2023: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने 106 हस्तियों को दिया पद्म पुरस्कार, कुमार मंगलम बिड़ला को पद्मभूषण

Padma Award 2023: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने 106 हस्तियों को दिया पद्म...

Corona virus की ताजा रिपोर्ट से मचा हड़कंप, पीएम मोदी ने की उच्चस्तरीय बैठक, पांच राज्यों ने बढ़ाई सरकर की चिंता

Corona virus की ताजा रिपोर्ट से मचा हड़कंप, पीएम मोदी ने की...

जल संरक्षण एवं शुद्धता के लिए जन जागरुकता जरूरी : मुख्य सचिव

जल संरक्षण एवं शुद्धता के लिए जन जागरुकता जरूरी : मुख्य सचिव

Ayodhya News : शिवपाल यादव की मौजूदगी में सपा की पूर्व MLC से मारपीट, बोलीं-बेटे की तरह उनकी भी किसी दिन हो जाएगी हत्या

Ayodhya News : शिवपाल यादव की मौजूदगी में सपा की पूर्व MLC...

Tamil Nadu News : कांचीपुरम जिले के पटाखा फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, 8 लोगों की मौत और 15 झुलसे

Tamil Nadu News : कांचीपुरम जिले के पटाखा फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण...

Earthquake: दिल्ली में फिर महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, घरों से बाहर निकले लोग

Earthquake: दिल्ली में फिर महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, घरों से...