Padma Award 2023: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने 106 हस्तियों को दिया पद्म पुरस्कार, कुमार मंगलम बिड़ला को पद्मभूषण

नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रपति भवन में राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने आज 106 लोगों को पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया। इन पद्म पुरस्कारों में से छह पद्म विभूषण, नौ पद्म भूषण और 91 पद्म श्री हैं। पुरस्कार पाने वालों में 19 महिलाएं हैं। राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने सबसे पहले आर्किटेक्ट बालकृष्ण दोषी को सम्मानित किया। उनकी बेटी ने यह सम्मान ग्रहण किया।

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla for Trade & Industry. He is the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. The Group has over a century old legacy. One of the first Indian groups to venture abroad, it has acquired widespread global presence. pic.twitter.com/J6L0XyTxMC — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023

इसके साथ ही आदित्य बिड़ला समूह के अध्यक्ष कुमार मंगलम बिड़ला ने राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू से पद्म भूषण प्राप्त किया। वे अपने परिवार में पद्म पुरस्कार पाने वाले चौथे व्यक्ति हैं। उनसे पहले मां राजश्री, दादा बसंत कुमार बिड़ला को पद्म भूषण और परदादा घनश्याम दास बिड़ला को पद्म विभूषण पुरस्कार मिल चुके हैं।

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan to Smt Suman Kalyanpur for Art. A renowned Indian playback singer, she lent her voice to innumerable hit songs in Hindi, Marathi and 11 other languages during a career spanning four decades. pic.twitter.com/bAwB1c419G — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023

इसके साथ ही पडंवानी लोक गायिका उषा बारले को राष्ट्रपति मुर्मू ने पद्म श्री से सम्मानित किया। उनका नाम जब अनाउंस किया गया तो वे पीएम मोदी के सामने घुटनों के बल बैठ गईं। फिर उन्हें प्रणाम किया। इसके साथ ही चुनारा समुदाय के सातवीं पीढ़ी के कलमकारी कलाकार भानुभाई चुनीलाल चितारा, जिन्होंने माता नी पछेड़ी पेंटिंग की 400 साल पुरानी कला को जीवित रखा है, उन्हें पद्म श्री से सम्मानित किया। साथ ही इंडीजेनस पीपुल्स फ्रंट ऑफ त्रिपुरा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र चंद्र देबबर्मा को (मरणोपरांत) राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने पद्म श्री से सम्मानित किया।