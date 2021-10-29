अप्पू के निधन से कर्नाटक में लागू हुई धारा 144, सभी थिएटर बंद.... बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर

दिग्गज कन्नड एक्टर पुनीत राजकुमार का जिम में वर्कआउट के दौरान दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया है। 46 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। उनके निधन के बाद कर्नाटक में शोक की लहर है। इतना ही नहीं पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन के चलते राज्य में सभी थिएटर बंद किए जा रहे हैं।
Puneeth Rajkumar Death: दिग्गज कन्नड एक्टर पुनीत राजकुमार (Puneeth Rajkumar) का जिम में वर्कआउट के दौरान दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया है। 46 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। उनके निधन के बाद कर्नाटक में शोक की लहर है। इतना ही नहीं पुनीत राजकुमार (Puneeth Rajkumar) के निधन के चलते राज्य में सभी थिएटर बंद किए जा रहे हैं।
फैंस को काबू में करने के लिए कई इलाकों में धारा 144 लागू (Section 144 enforced) की गई है। कर्नाटक के CM बसवराज बोम्मई (CM Basavaraj Bommai) भी अस्पताल पहुंचे थे। पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन (Puneeth Rajkumar Death) के बाद बॉलीवुड में भी शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। राम गोपाल वर्मा के साथ कई सेलेब्स ने जताया शोक…
आर माधवन
GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021
पढ़ें :- Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Puneeth Rajkumar का निधन, क्रिकेटर Venkatesh Prasad ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी
Cannot believe what I’m hearing 😔 Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar. 💔😞
— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 29, 2021
Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar ‘s sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime 😳😳😳 So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive🙏🙏🙏
पढ़ें :- कर्नाटक के नए सीएम बसवराज बोम्मई ने की पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात, जानिए क्या हुई बातचीत
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021