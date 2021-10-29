अप्पू के निधन से कर्नाटक में लागू हुई धारा 144, सभी थिएटर बंद.... बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर

  1. हिन्दी समाचार
दिग्गज कन्नड एक्टर पुनीत राजकुमार का जिम में वर्कआउट के दौरान दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया है।  46 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। उनके निधन के बाद कर्नाटक में शोक की लहर है। इतना ही नहीं पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन के चलते राज्य में सभी थिएटर बंद किए जा रहे हैं।

By आराधना शर्मा 
Puneeth Rajkumar Death: दिग्गज कन्नड एक्टर पुनीत राजकुमार (Puneeth Rajkumar) का जिम में वर्कआउट के दौरान दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया है।  46 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। उनके निधन के बाद कर्नाटक में शोक की लहर है। इतना ही नहीं पुनीत राजकुमार (Puneeth Rajkumar)  के निधन के चलते राज्य में सभी थिएटर बंद किए जा रहे हैं।

पढ़ें :- Puneeth Rajkumar Death: नहीं रहे पावर स्टार Puneeth Rajkumar, ‘Yuvarathnaa’ फिल्म फैंस के लिए रहेगी यादगार

फैंस को काबू में करने के लिए कई इलाकों में धारा 144 लागू (Section 144 enforced) की गई है। कर्नाटक के CM बसवराज बोम्मई (CM Basavaraj Bommai) भी अस्पताल पहुंचे थे। पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन (Puneeth Rajkumar Death) के बाद बॉलीवुड में भी शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। राम गोपाल वर्मा के साथ कई सेलेब्स ने जताया शोक…

आर माधवन 

पूजा हेगड़े

राम गोपाल वर्मा

