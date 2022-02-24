Russia-Ukraine War Live Video : यूक्रेन के खार्किव में हवाई अड्डे पर रूस का मिसाइल अटैक

Russia-Ukraine War Live Video : यूक्रेन में रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन (President Vladimir Putin) के तरफ से विशेष सैन्य अभियान की घोषणा के बाद यूक्रेन के खार्किव में हवाई अड्डे (Kharkiv airport) पर रूसी मिसाइल से हमला (Russian missile attack) किया गया है।

Ukraine army base reportedly hit in Vinnitsiya region pic.twitter.com/QAx3vJoys8 — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

The aerodrome in Kharkiv Ukraine says was hit by a Russian missile after Putin announced the special military operation in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZDX5P9g3Yu — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

यूक्रेन के दो गांवों पर रूस का कब्जा, हमले में सात लोगों की मौत

राष्ट्रपति पुतिन के तरफ से सैन्य कार्रवाई के आदेश के बाद रूस और भी ज्यादा हमलावर होता जा रहा है। ताजा जानकारी के अनुसार रूस ने यूक्रेन के दो गांवों पर कब्जा कर लिया है। वहीं मिसाइल हमले में अब तक सात लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।

The sarcasm of the Russian guy filming there missiles says a lot: “No, no, there won’t be any war, everything will be okay…” pic.twitter.com/YySfWAHLCS — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022