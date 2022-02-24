Russia-Ukraine War Live Video : यूक्रेन के खार्किव में हवाई अड्डे पर रूस का मिसाइल अटैक

Russia-Ukraine War Live Video : यूक्रेन में रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन (President Vladimir Putin) के तरफ से विशेष सैन्य अभियान की घोषणा के बाद यूक्रेन के खार्किव में हवाई अड्डे (Kharkiv airport) पर रूसी मिसाइल से हमला (Russian missile attack) किया गया है।
Ukraine army base reportedly hit in Vinnitsiya region pic.twitter.com/QAx3vJoys8
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022
This is reportedly Kherson airport after a Russian strike pic.twitter.com/FHb21lAEZs
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022
The aerodrome in Kharkiv Ukraine says was hit by a Russian missile after Putin announced the special military operation in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZDX5P9g3Yu
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022
The sarcasm of the Russian guy filming there missiles says a lot: “No, no, there won’t be any war, everything will be okay…” pic.twitter.com/YySfWAHLCS
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022
Watching a horrific video on Nexta of a civilian killed by a Russian airstrike in Uman’ reportedly. That’s nowhere near Russia or the separatist republics. He was just riding his bike down the street one morning & bam he’s dead pic.twitter.com/DY47pe3GNW
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022