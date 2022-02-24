  1. हिन्दी समाचार
Russia-Ukraine War Live Video : यूक्रेन के खार्किव में हवाई अड्डे पर रूस का मिसाइल अटैक

Russia-Ukraine War Live Video : यूक्रेन में रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन (President Vladimir Putin) के तरफ से विशेष सैन्य अभियान की घोषणा के बाद यूक्रेन के खार्किव में हवाई अड्डे (Kharkiv airport) पर रूसी मिसाइल से हमला (Russian missile attack) किया गया है।

By संतोष सिंह 
Updated Date

यूक्रेन के दो गांवों पर रूस का कब्जा, हमले में सात लोगों की मौत

राष्ट्रपति पुतिन के तरफ से  सैन्य कार्रवाई के आदेश के बाद रूस और भी ज्यादा हमलावर होता जा रहा है। ताजा जानकारी के अनुसार रूस ने यूक्रेन के दो गांवों पर कब्जा कर लिया है। वहीं मिसाइल हमले में अब तक सात लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।

 

 

