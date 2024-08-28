Disha Patani Sizzling Looks: दिशा पाटनी ने शेयर की मैटेलिक डीप नेक बॉडीकॉन में शेयर की हॉट तस्वीरें, इंटरनेट पर मचा बवाल

Disha Patani Sizzling Looks: दिशा पाटनी (Disha Patani) अपनी ग्लैमरस अदाओं और सिजलिंग तस्वीरों की वजह से अक्सर चर्चा में रहती हैं. हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस की कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं जिसे देख आपकी नजरें ठहर जाएगी.

वेस्टर्न हो या ट्रेडिशनल, दिशा पाटनी (Disha Patani) हर लुक में कहर ढाती हैं. हाल ही में दिशा ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ग्लैमरस फोटोज शेयर की हैं. चलिए आपको दिखाते हैं.

ब्लैक कलर की इस मैटेलिक डीपनेक बॉडीकॉन में दिशा पाटनी (Disha Patani) गजब ढा रही हैं. उनकी कातिलाना अदाएं लोगों को उनका दीवाना बनाने के लिए काफी है.



इस ड्रेस के साथ दिशा (Disha Patani) ने हाथ में गोल्डन ब्रेसलेट पहने हैं. मिनिमल मेकअप के साथ वे बेहद प्यारी दिख रही हैं. शॉर्ट कर्ली हेयरस्टाइल दिशा पर काफी जच रहा है. इस तस्वीर में वे अपने नाखून फ्लॉन्ट करती नजर आ रही हैं. अपने इस स्टनिंग लुक के साथ दिशा ने जमकर फोटोशूट कराया है. उनकी इन तस्वीरों पर फैंस दिल खोलकर कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं.



दिशा (Disha Patani) की तस्वीरों पर उनकी बहन खुशबू पाटनी ने कमेंट किया- ‘एलिगेंट ब्यूटी’. वहीं बेस्ट फ्रेंड मौनी रॉय ने ढेर सारे फायर इमोजी भेजकर प्यार लुटाया.

892,193 likes

एक फैन ने लिखा- ‘बहुत खूबसूरत और गॉर्जियस लग रही हैं.’ दूसरे ने कमेंट किया- ‘सबसे खूबसूरत और जेंटल एक्ट्रेस.’