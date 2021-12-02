‘Woman of the Year’ Anju Bobby George : अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज को विश्व एथलेटिक्स ने ‘वुमेन ऑफ़ द ईयर’ का दिया खिताब

  1. हिन्दी समाचार
विश्व एथेलेटिक्स (world athletics) ने भारत की महान एथलीट अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज(Athlete Anju Bobby George)  को ‘वुमेन ऑफ़ द ईयर’ ('Woman of the Year') पुरस्कार से सम्मानित (honored) किया है।

By अनूप कुमार 
Updated Date

‘Woman of the Year’ Anju Bobby George : विश्व एथेलेटिक्स (world athletics) ने भारत की महान एथलीट अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज(Athlete Anju Bobby George)  को ‘वुमेन ऑफ़ द ईयर’ (‘Woman of the Year’) पुरस्कार से सम्मानित (honored) किया है। यह पुरस्कार अंजू को खेल जगत में उनके अभूतपूर्व योगदान (phenomenal contribution) को देखते हुए दिया गया है। बता दें कि अंजू भारत की पहली एथलेटिक्स विश्व चैंपियनशिप पदक विजेता (Athletics World Championships Medalist) हैं।अंजू देश की सबसे प्रेरणादायी ट्रैक एवं फील्ड स्टार (track and field star)हैं।

विश्व एथलेटिक्स ने एक विज्ञप्ति में कहा, ”पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय लंबी कूद खिलाड़ी भारत की अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज अभी भी खेल से जुड़ी है। उसने 2016 में युवा लड़कियों के लिए प्रशिक्षण अकादमी खोली, जिससे विश्व अंडर 20 मेडल विजेता निकली है।” इसमें कहा गया, ”भारतीय एथलेटिक्स महासंघ की सीनियर उपाध्यक्ष होने के नाते वह लगातार लैंगिक समानता की वकालत करती आई हैं। वह खेल में भविष्य में नेतृत्व के लिए भी स्कूली लड़कियों का मार्गदर्शन कर रही हैं।”

अंजू ने कहा कि वह यह सम्मान पाकर गौरवान्वित और अभिभूत हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, ”सुबह उठकर खेल के लिए कुछ करने से बेहतर अहसास कुछ नहीं है। मेरे प्रयासों को सराहने के लिए धन्यवाद।”

