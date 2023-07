World Record बनाने के लिए खुद को आग लगाकर दौड़ा शख्स, देखें खौफनाक वीडियो

World Record बनाने के लिए खुद को आग लगाकर दौड़ा शख्स, देखें खौफनाक वीडियो

According to reports, Jonathan Vero did something out of the box to register his name in the Guinness Book of World Records. Jonathan, a 39-year-old French firefighter, has completed the fastest 100-metre race by setting his body on fire without oxygen. His video is now going viral on social media. Guinness World Records has shared the video of this person on its official Instagram. Now this video is becoming fiercely viral on social media.