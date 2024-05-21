Singapore Airlines : लंदन से सिंगापुर जा रहे विमान में टर्बुलेंस की वजह से एक यात्री की मौत, 30 घायल

Singapore Airlines : One passenger died, 30 injured due to turbulence in the plane going from London to Singapore.
लंदन। लंदन से सिंगापुर जा रही सिंगापुर एयरलाइंस (Singapore Airlines) की फ्लाइट में एक यात्री की मौत हो गई है। विमान में कई यात्री घायल भी बताए जा रहे हैं। इसकी वजह खतरनाक टर्बुलेंस को बताया गया है। एयरलाइन ने बयान जारी कर घटना की पुष्टि की है। टर्बुलेंस के बाद विमान की बैंकॉक में आपातकालीन लैंडिंग कराई गई है।
BREAKING: Passenger has died and over 30 injured due to severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 flight from London to Singapore
— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 21, 2024