  3. Singapore Airlines : लंदन से सिंगापुर जा रहे विमान में टर्बुलेंस की वजह से एक यात्री की मौत, 30 घायल

By संतोष सिंह 
Updated Date

लंदन। लंदन से सिंगापुर जा रही सिंगापुर एयरलाइंस (Singapore Airlines) की फ्लाइट में एक यात्री की मौत हो गई है। विमान में कई यात्री घायल भी बताए जा रहे हैं। इसकी वजह खतरनाक टर्बुलेंस को बताया गया है। एयरलाइन ने बयान जारी कर घटना की पुष्टि की है। टर्बुलेंस के बाद विमान की बैंकॉक में आपातकालीन लैंडिंग कराई गई है।

