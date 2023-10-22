सरकारी अफसरों को प्रचार में लगया, मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के आरोप पर भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने किया पलटवार

मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने कहा कि, मोदी सरकार हमेशा सिर्फ़ प्रचार में ही लगी रहती है। जब उनके ख़िलाफ़ देश में एक माहौल बन रहा है, तब उन्होंने एक आदेश निकाला है कि अफ़सर, अब उनकी सरकार के प्रचार के लिए "रथ प्रभारी" बनेंगे। अब वो सरकारी काम छोड़ कर सरकार की रथ यात्रा निकालेंगे।
नई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे (Mallikarjun Kharge) ने केंद्र की मोदी सरकार (Modi government) पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि अफसरों को सरकारी प्रचार का काम इन्होंने दे दिया है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने कहा, हमने प्रधानमंत्री जी को पत्र लिखा है और इन आदेशों को तुरंत वापस लेने का आग्रह किया है।
For the Modi Govt, all agencies, institutions, arms, wings, and departments of the government are now officially 'Pracharaks' !
In view of protecting our democracy and our Constitution, it is imperative that the orders which would lead to the politicising of Bureaucracy and our… pic.twitter.com/t9hq0N4Ro4
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 22, 2023
It maybe an alien concept to the Congress Party, but public service delivery is the duty of a Government.
If the Modi Govt wants to ensure saturation of all schemes and ensure all beneficiaries are reached, nobody who has the interest of the poor in his mind can have a problem.…
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 22, 2023
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के इन आरोपों पर भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा (BJP President JP Nadda) ने पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि, मुझे देखकर हैरानी होती है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी को योजनाओं की पूर्ति सुनिश्चित करने के लिए जमीनी स्तर तक पहुंचने वाले लोक सेवकों से दिक्कत है। उन्होंने सवाल किया कि अगर शासन का मूल सिद्धांत यह नहीं है, तो क्या है?