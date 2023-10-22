सरकारी अफसरों को प्रचार में लगया, मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के आरोप पर भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने किया पलटवार

नई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे (Mallikarjun Kharge) ने केंद्र की मोदी सरकार (Modi government) पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि अफसरों को सरकारी प्रचार का काम इन्होंने दे दिया है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने कहा, हमने प्रधानमंत्री जी को पत्र लिखा है और इन आदेशों को तुरंत वापस लेने का आग्रह किया है।

For the Modi Govt, all agencies, institutions, arms, wings, and departments of the government are now officially 'Pracharaks' !

In view of protecting our democracy and our Constitution, it is imperative that the orders which would lead to the politicising of Bureaucracy and our… pic.twitter.com/t9hq0N4Ro4

— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 22, 2023