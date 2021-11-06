अमेरिकी म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल में बड़ा हादसा : आठ की मौत , कई लोग घायल

नई दिल्ली। अमेरिकी म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल (American music festival) में दर्दनाक हादसे की खबर सामने आई है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएफपी (News Agency AFP) के हवाले से बताया गया है कि हादसे में कम से कम आठ लोगों की मौत (Eight killed) की सूचना है। तो वहीं इस हादसे में कई लोग के घायल होने की खबर है।

#BREAKING At least 8 dead, several injured at US music festival: authorities pic.twitter.com/CWz85C56jW

जानकारी के मुताबिक, हादसे का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चला है। वहीं घटनास्थल पर अधिकारी रवाना हो गए हैं। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन (Rescue operation) चलाया जा रहा है।

#UPDATE At least eight people died and several were injured in a crush at the Astroworld music festival in the southern US state of Texas on Friday night, authorities say https://t.co/5x5kHmajy1

📷 file pic shows the stage at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas in 2019 pic.twitter.com/96YinbGz18

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 6, 2021