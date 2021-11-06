अमेरिकी म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल में बड़ा हादसा : आठ की मौत , कई लोग घायल

  1. हिन्दी समाचार
अमेरिकी म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल (American music festival) में दर्दनाक हादसे की खबर सामने आई है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएफपी (News Agency AFP) के हवाले से बताया गया है कि हादसे में कम से कम आठ लोगों की मौत (Eight killed) की सूचना है। तो वहीं इस हादसे में कई लोग के घायल होने की खबर है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, हादसे का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चला है। वहीं घटनास्थल पर अधिकारी रवाना हो गए हैं। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन (Rescue operation) चलाया जा रहा है।  

By संतोष सिंह 
Updated Date

नई दिल्ली। अमेरिकी म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल (American music festival) में दर्दनाक हादसे की खबर सामने आई है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएफपी (News Agency AFP) के हवाले से बताया गया है कि हादसे में कम से कम आठ लोगों की मौत (Eight killed) की सूचना है। तो वहीं इस हादसे में कई लोग के घायल होने की खबर है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, हादसे का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चला है। वहीं घटनास्थल पर अधिकारी रवाना हो गए हैं। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन (Rescue operation) चलाया जा रहा है।

