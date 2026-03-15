असम विधानसभा चुनाव के रण में कांग्रेस ने उतारे 38 उम्मीदवार, देखे पहली लिस्ट में कौन-कौन हैं नाम?

नई दिल्ली। असम विधानसभा चुनाव (Assam Assembly Elections) तारीखों के ऐलान होने से एक दिन पहले कांग्रेस की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति (Central Election Committee of Congress) ने असम विधानसभा के आगामी चुनावों (Assam Assembly Elections) के लिए 38 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी कर दी है। यह जानकारी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल (National General Secretary K.C. Venugopal) ने दी।

The Central Election Committee of Congress has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the forthcoming elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly.👇 pic.twitter.com/WBlhYuzDF3

— Congress (@INCIndia) March 14, 2026