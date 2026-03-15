  1. हिन्दी समाचार
  2. दिल्ली
  3. असम विधानसभा चुनाव के रण में कांग्रेस ने उतारे 38 उम्मीदवार, देखे पहली लिस्ट में कौन-कौन हैं नाम?

असम विधानसभा चुनाव के रण में कांग्रेस ने उतारे 38 उम्मीदवार, देखे पहली लिस्ट में कौन-कौन हैं नाम?

असम विधानसभा चुनाव (Assam Assembly Elections) तारीखों के ऐलान होने से एक दिन पहले कांग्रेस की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति (Central Election Committee of Congress) ने असम विधानसभा के आगामी चुनावों (Assam Assembly Elections) के लिए 38 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी कर दी है।

By संतोष सिंह 
Updated Date

नई दिल्ली। असम विधानसभा चुनाव (Assam Assembly Elections) तारीखों के ऐलान होने से एक दिन पहले कांग्रेस की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति (Central Election Committee of Congress) ने असम विधानसभा के आगामी चुनावों (Assam Assembly Elections) के लिए 38 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी कर दी है। यह जानकारी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल (National General Secretary K.C. Venugopal) ने दी।

पढ़ें :- सपा, कांग्रेस की कथनी व करनी में बड़ा अंतर, ये पार्टियां कभी भी बहुजन समाज की हितकारी नहीं: मायावती

इसकी तारीख संभवत: आज यानी रविवार शाम तक सामने भी आ जाएगी। इससे पहले ही राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने चुनावी रण में अपनी-अपनी तैयारी कर दी है।

पढ़ें :- Assam Elections 2026 : असम विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आप प्रत्याशियों की पहली सूची जारी , 14 उम्मीदवारों के नाम का किया एलान

इन टॉपिक्स पर और पढ़ें:
Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक, यूट्यूब और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

संबंधित खबरें

LPG Gas Crisis : शिवपुरी में शिक्षक को मोदी की मिमिक्री करना पड़ा भारी, भाजपा विधायक की शिकायत पर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने किया सस्पेंड

LPG Gas Crisis : शिवपुरी में शिक्षक को मोदी की मिमिक्री करना...

असम विधानसभा चुनाव के रण में कांग्रेस ने उतारे 38 उम्मीदवार, देखे पहली लिस्ट में कौन-कौन हैं नाम?

असम विधानसभा चुनाव के रण में कांग्रेस ने उतारे 38 उम्मीदवार, देखे...

कांग्रेस का मोदी सरकार पर बड़ा वार, बोली-चूल्हा बुझा, उम्मीदें टूटीं, भाजपा के 'अच्छे दिनों' ने महिलाओं को वापस चूल्हे और धुएं में धकेला

कांग्रेस का मोदी सरकार पर बड़ा वार, बोली-चूल्हा बुझा, उम्मीदें टूटीं, भाजपा...

Assam Elections 2026 : असम विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आप प्रत्याशियों की पहली सूची जारी , 14 उम्मीदवारों के नाम का किया एलान

Assam Elections 2026 : असम विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आप प्रत्याशियों की...

गुंडों और अपराधियों की बैसाखी पर चलती है TMC सरकार, रंगबाजी और कटमनी इनकी कमाई का है जरिया : पीएम मोदी

गुंडों और अपराधियों की बैसाखी पर चलती है TMC सरकार, रंगबाजी और...

स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज पर भारत के जहाजों को मिला ग्रीन सिग्नल, ईरान के राजदूत मोहम्मद फतहाली बोले- इंडिया हमारा दोस्त

स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज पर भारत के जहाजों को मिला ग्रीन सिग्नल, ईरान...