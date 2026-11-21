Couple Assault Viral Video: मुंबई के एक सार्वजनिक पार्क में युवक-युवती के साथ मारपीट का मामला सामने आने के बाद हड़कंप मच गया है।घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस ने आठ नाबालिगों को हिरासत में लिया है। वहीं, बीजेपी नेता और पूर्व सांसद किरीट सोमैया के बयान ने इस मामले को राजनीतिक रंग दे दिया है।

यह घटना मुंबई के कुर्ला पश्चिम इलाके में फीनिक्स मार्केटसिटी मॉल के पास स्थित प्रमोद महाजन उद्यान की बताई जा रही है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, कपल पार्क में घूमने और तस्वीरें खींचने आया था। इसी दौरान वहां मौजूद लड़कों के समूह ने उन पर अश्लील टिप्पणियां शुरू कर दीं। विरोध करने पर मामला मारपीट तक पहुंच गया।

#Mumbai- Group of Youths Allegedly Assault Couple Near Garden Beside Phoenix Mall; Police Asked to Act

A group of four to five boys has been accused of assaulting a couple near the garden adjacent to Phoenix Mall (Phoenix Marketcity area in Kurla West) in Mumbai, prompting a public appeal for immediate police intervention.

According to the complaint circulating online and addressed to Mumbai Police and Ghatkopar Police, the incident took place in a public area where the group allegedly attacked the couple. The appeal stresses that violence of this nature in public spaces is unacceptable and that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Authorities have been asked to identify the members of the group involved, examine nearby CCTV footage, ensure the couple’s safety, and initiate appropriate legal action to prevent recurrence.

As of the morning of 21 November 2026, the matter remains an allegation based on the citizen report and social media circulation (including video footage from the Chirag Nagar / Pramod Mahajan garden area). No official police confirmation, FIR details, or mainstream news verification of arrests or the precise sequence of events has been publicly released. Local investigation is required to establish the facts.

Public safety and law and order remain priorities in such cases, with calls for prompt response from the concerned police stations.

— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 21, 2026