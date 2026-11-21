प्रमोद महाजन उद्यान में एक कपल के साथ मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। आरोप है कि अश्लील टिप्पणियों का विरोध करने पर 8 से 10 नाबालिगों ने युवक-युवती पर हमला किया। पुलिस ने आठ नाबालिगों को हिरासत में लिया है।
Couple Assault Viral Video: मुंबई के एक सार्वजनिक पार्क में युवक-युवती के साथ मारपीट का मामला सामने आने के बाद हड़कंप मच गया है।घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस ने आठ नाबालिगों को हिरासत में लिया है। वहीं, बीजेपी नेता और पूर्व सांसद किरीट सोमैया के बयान ने इस मामले को राजनीतिक रंग दे दिया है।
यह घटना मुंबई के कुर्ला पश्चिम इलाके में फीनिक्स मार्केटसिटी मॉल के पास स्थित प्रमोद महाजन उद्यान की बताई जा रही है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, कपल पार्क में घूमने और तस्वीरें खींचने आया था। इसी दौरान वहां मौजूद लड़कों के समूह ने उन पर अश्लील टिप्पणियां शुरू कर दीं। विरोध करने पर मामला मारपीट तक पहुंच गया।
#Mumbai- Group of Youths Allegedly Assault Couple Near Garden Beside Phoenix Mall; Police Asked to Act
A group of four to five boys has been accused of assaulting a couple near the garden adjacent to Phoenix Mall (Phoenix Marketcity area in Kurla West) in Mumbai, prompting a public appeal for immediate police intervention.
According to the complaint circulating online and addressed to Mumbai Police and Ghatkopar Police, the incident took place in a public area where the group allegedly attacked the couple. The appeal stresses that violence of this nature in public spaces is unacceptable and that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Authorities have been asked to identify the members of the group involved, examine nearby CCTV footage, ensure the couple’s safety, and initiate appropriate legal action to prevent recurrence.
पढ़ें :- डीजे का बेस या भूकंप? इतना तेज बजा कि कांपने लगी सड़क और बिरयानी के भगोने; वीडियो देख लोग हैरान
As of the morning of 21 November 2026, the matter remains an allegation based on the citizen report and social media circulation (including video footage from the Chirag Nagar / Pramod Mahajan garden area). No official police confirmation, FIR details, or mainstream news verification of arrests or the precise sequence of events has been publicly released. Local investigation is required to establish the facts.
Public safety and law and order remain priorities in such cases, with calls for prompt response from the concerned police stations.
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 21, 2026
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो में लड़कों का समूह युवक को घेरकर चप्पल, मुक्कों और डंडों से मारता दिखाई दे रहा है। युवक को बचाने पहुंची युवती पर भी हमला किया गया। कुछ लड़के कपल का पीछा करते हुए भी नजर आ रहे हैं।
घटना को लेकर बीजेपी नेता किरीट सोमैया ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर इसे ‘मुस्लिम गुंडागर्दी’ बताया। उन्होंने दावा किया कि मुस्लिम कट्टरपंथियों ने हिंदू युवक-युवती पर हमला किया है। सोमैया ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचने की भी बात कही। हालांकि, धर्म को लेकर किए गए इन दावों की पुष्टि पुलिस की ओर से नहीं की गई है।
मुंबई पुलिस ने पीड़ितों की शिकायत पर भारतीय न्याय संहिता (BNS) की धारा 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352 और 351(2) के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने आठ नाबालिगों को हिरासत में लिया है, जबकि पांच बच्चों के अभिभावकों को नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं। सभी आरोपियों को किशोर न्याय बोर्ड के सामने पेश किया जाएगा। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।