कोडीन कफ सिरप का मामला बहुत गंभीर है और इसकी पूरी जांच होनी चाहिए : अपर्णा यादव

भदोही: यूपी के भदोही जिले में शनिवार को पहुंची राज्य महिला आयोग की वाइस-चेयरपर्सन अपर्णा यादव (Vice-Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, Aparna Yadav) ने अवैध कोडीन कफ सिरप सिंडिकेट मामले (Illegal Codeine Cough Syrup Syndicate Case) पर कहा कि जब भी ऐसे मामले सामने आते हैं। तो मुझे लगता है कि ये जांच के विषय हैं। कोडीन कफ सिरप का मामला (Codeine Cough Syrup Case) बहुत गंभीर है और इसकी पूरी जांच होनी चाहिए। यह जांच इसलिए भी ज़रूरी है ताकि पता चल सके कि तस्वीर में दिख रहे लोग कौन हैं? वे कहां से आए और वहां कैसे पहुंचे? उन्होंने कहा​ कि मेरा मानना ​​है कि सभी नेताओं को ऐसे लोगों से दूरी बना लेनी चाहिए।

Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh: On the illegal codeine-containing cough syrup syndicate case, Vice-Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, Aparna Yadav says, "Whenever such matters arise, I feel they are subjects for investigation. The codeine cough syrup case is very serious and… pic.twitter.com/4rgB7YNhn5

