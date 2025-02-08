English and Hindi Love Quotes for Propose Day: अपने क्रश या फिर गर्लफ्रेंड, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को इन संदेंशो को भेजकर करें अपने प्यार का इजहार

कल 7 फरवरी शुक्रवार से वैलेंटाइन वीक (Valentine week) शुरु हो चुका है। आज 8 फरवरी को एक दूसरे से प्यार का इजहार करने का दिन यानि प्रपोज डे (Propose Day) मनाया जाता है। अगर आप भी अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड या ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को प्रपोज करना चाहते है या फिर क्रश तक अपने दिल की बात पहुंचाना चाहते है तो आज हमने यहां कुछ Hindi Love Quotes for Propose Day और English Love Quotes for Propose Day शेयर कर रहे हैं जिससे आप वाट्सएप संदेश के द्वारा भेज सकते है।

जो कभी तुझे देखूं तो दिल धड़क जाता है,

कुछ कहने को दिल करता है पर डर जाता है,

आज हिम्मत करके तुझसे कह रहा हूं,

मेरी ज़िंदगी बन जा, ये दिल सिर्फ तेरा चाहता है।

जब से तुझे देखा है बस तुझसे प्यार किया,

दिल ने तुझे अपना समझा, तुझे ही खुदा माना,

अब इजाजत दे कि तेरा नाम लूं जिंदगी भर,

तुझे अपने दिल में बसा लूं उम्रभर।

तेरी मुस्कान में बसी है मेरी पूरी दुनिया,

तू है तो लगता है, सब कुछ है मेरे पास।

क्या तुम बनोगी मेरी ज़िन्दगी का हिस्सा,

जिसे मैं चाहूं, वो रहे हमेशा साथ?

मोहब्बत है कितनी ज्यादा तुमसे,

कहो तो सारे जहां को बता दू,

“With you, my life becomes whole, and my days become bright. I would love to lay in your hands this night and for the rest of my life. Will you marry me?”

“You deserve the world and all the good things it offers. I promise to give you mine if I fail to find that world for you! Will you marry me?”

“You are my North, my South, my East and West, the sun of my morning and the night of my day! You are my everything. Can I be yours?”

“I would love for you to grow old with me! The best is yet to be, beginning when you say yes.”

“I love the feeling and the butterflies I get when you smile. I would love to smile with you for the rest of my life.”

“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” —Leo Christopher

“I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” —J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

“Only you; you’re the only thing I’ll see forever. In my eyes, in my words, and in everything I do, your sight is the only sight that will ever bring me peace.”