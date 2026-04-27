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TMC सांसद मिताली बाग व ड्राइवर घायल, TMC बोली- अमित शाह की धमकी के बाद भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया हमला, अभिषेक बनर्जी पहुंचे अस्पताल

पश्चिम बंगाल के हुगली में सोमवार को TMC सांसद मिताली बाग (TMC MP Mitali Bag) की कार पर हमला हुआ। TMC का आरोप है कि भाजपा समर्थकों ने गोगहाट में उनकी गाड़ी पर ईंट-पत्थर और लाठियों से हमला किया। हमला उस वक्त हुआ, जब मिताली बाग गोगहाट से आरामबाग में अभिषेक बनर्जी (AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee) के रोड शो में शामिल होने जा रही थीं। हमले में कार के शीशे टूट गए।

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नई दिल्ली। पश्चिम बंगाल के हुगली में सोमवार को TMC सांसद मिताली बाग (TMC MP Mitali Bag) की कार पर हमला हुआ। TMC का आरोप है कि भाजपा समर्थकों ने गोगहाट में उनकी गाड़ी पर ईंट-पत्थर और लाठियों से हमला किया। हमला उस वक्त हुआ, जब मिताली बाग गोगहाट से आरामबाग में अभिषेक बनर्जी (AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee) के रोड शो में शामिल होने जा रही थीं। हमले में कार के शीशे टूट गए। सांसद और उनके ड्राइवर को चोट आई है। दोनों को आरामबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

पढ़ें :- TMC सांसद मिताली बाग की कार पर हमला, भाजपा समर्थकों पर लाठियों से हमले का आरोप, सांसद और ड्राइवर घायल

पढ़ें :- UP Passing Out Parade : सीएम योगी, बोले -प्रदेश में खत्म हुआ माफियाराज, अब यहां नहीं होते दंगे

हमले के बाद कैमरे के सामने मिताली बाग फूट-फूटकर रो पड़ीं। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरी गाड़ी की हालत देखिए। उन लोगों ने बड़े-बड़े पत्थर फेंके। मैं किसी तरह जान बचाकर निकली हूं। TMC ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने धमकी दी थी कि जो भी घर से बाहर निकलेगा, उसे उल्टा लटका दिया जाएगा। उसी के बाद यह हमला हुआ। मिताली अभी आरामबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में हैं और अभिषेक बनर्जी उनसे मिलने पहुंचे हैं।

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