TMC सांसद मिताली बाग व ड्राइवर घायल, TMC बोली- अमित शाह की धमकी के बाद भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया हमला, अभिषेक बनर्जी पहुंचे अस्पताल

नई दिल्ली। पश्चिम बंगाल के हुगली में सोमवार को TMC सांसद मिताली बाग (TMC MP Mitali Bag) की कार पर हमला हुआ। TMC का आरोप है कि भाजपा समर्थकों ने गोगहाट में उनकी गाड़ी पर ईंट-पत्थर और लाठियों से हमला किया। हमला उस वक्त हुआ, जब मिताली बाग गोगहाट से आरामबाग में अभिषेक बनर्जी (AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee) के रोड शो में शामिल होने जा रही थीं। हमले में कार के शीशे टूट गए। सांसद और उनके ड्राइवर को चोट आई है। दोनों को आरामबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

In a shocking display of cowardice, our MP and a representative of the Scheduled Caste community, Smt. Mitali Bag, was brutally attacked today by BJP’s goons. Her car was vandalised and the windshield smashed, leaving her with serious injuries from glass shards.

हमले के बाद कैमरे के सामने मिताली बाग फूट-फूटकर रो पड़ीं। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरी गाड़ी की हालत देखिए। उन लोगों ने बड़े-बड़े पत्थर फेंके। मैं किसी तरह जान बचाकर निकली हूं। TMC ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने धमकी दी थी कि जो भी घर से बाहर निकलेगा, उसे उल्टा लटका दिया जाएगा। उसी के बाद यह हमला हुआ। मिताली अभी आरामबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में हैं और अभिषेक बनर्जी उनसे मिलने पहुंचे हैं।

An attack on Smt. Mitali Bag is an attack on the voice of the Scheduled Caste community and the people of Bengal. After her vehicle was targeted and she was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, Shri @abhishekaitc visited her to reaffirm our party's support.

BJP’s… pic.twitter.com/MKcaVMsSFF

— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 27, 2026